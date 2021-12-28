



A tweeter named Kristin Livdahl that her 10-year-old daughter asked Alexa to recommend a challenge and Amazon’s virtual assistant advised the child to put a coin between a plug and a phone charger.

By RT

As shown in a screenshot published this Monday by the mother, the assistant, incorporated into an Echo smart speaker, took the information about the challenge from the ourcommunitynow.com portal and stated: “The challenge is easy: plug in a phone charger approximately to half into an outlet, then touch [con] a penny the exposed points ”.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 – Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

Where the events took place is unknown.

The post generated a wave of critical comments against Amazon. In response to one of these messages, the woman said that when she saw the recommendation she immediately shouted: “No, Alexa, no!” “My daughter said she’s too smart to do something like that anyway,” he added.

From Amazon they also reacted to the publication and asked Livdahl to contact them to fix the matter. A company spokesperson told the Indy100 portal: “Customer trust is at the core of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and useful information to customers.” “As soon as we became aware of this bug, we took quick steps to fix it,” he noted.

The portal clarified that information about the challenge appeared on the aforementioned website in 2020 in an article about dangerous challenges on TikTok.