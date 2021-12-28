Alexis Vega says goodbye to Uriel Antuna remembering an indiscipline

This Sunday afternoon the barter between Chivas Y Blue Cross in a negotiation that included Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga. The first two were part of the exchange of pieces between both clubs while the last one will reach the cement table in a loan for one season.

After confirming the news that had been monopolizing the covers of the press in Aztec football for weeks, the farewells began to emerge from side to side in a negotiation that had Mexican soccer on edge. One of the first to report was Alexis Vega, former partner and great friend of the Brujo.

The Chivas forward posted a message on his Twitter account as well as a photo on Instagram where he is seen accompanied by the midfielder. “No more tamarind duo …”, was the message he wrote to the gunner on the bird’s social network. His words made reference to one of the many indiscipline that has occurred in the Herd in recent years.

The ‘Duo Tamarindo’ emerged in the celebration of the 23rd birthday of Uriel antuna. At that celebration, Vega published several stories on Instagram where he was seen with Antuna singing and drinking tamarino vodka, a situation that did not go unnoticed by the leadership of the Guadalajara institution.

As a result of this fact, the club suspended both players from the first team for several days and also imposed a financial sanction on them. “At Chivas we want to inspire Mexico and for this we look for professionals on and off the court “, They recalled from the club after making the sanction public. With the arrival of the Brujo to Cruz Azul, Alexis is left without his party “buddy” in a changing room that has made the news for his acts of indiscipline rather than for his performances on the field.