Alianza Lima welcomed Darlin Leiton, his brand new signing | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Alianza Lima continues to design the squad with which it will face League 1 and the always complicated Copa Libertadores 2022. The most recent novelty is that of the Ecuadorian Darlin Leiton, who on Monday night was confirmed as the brand new addition to the Victorian team.

“Welcome to the greatest! Darlin Leiton is already a blue and white! To give it all!”, was the emotional message of the blue and white entity through social networks, to receive with open arms the 20-year-old soccer player, who comes from being part of the Independiente del Valle of his country.

Just two minutes before Alianza Lima’s statement, the Ecuadorian club was encouraged to wish success to the athlete who made his official debut in professional football in 2019: “Successes, Darlin, in your new challenge. Alianza Lima is going to overflow football”.

Alianza Lima thus announced the signing of Darlin Leiton.

Leiton will become one more option for the attack of the Alliance team, which was crowned national champion in 2021. Very soon, the player will have to join the team’s training sessions at the College of the Immaculate, after submitting to the exams this Monday medical and physical rigor.

In addition to Leiton, Alianza Lima confirmed in recent days the arrivals of Christian Ramos, Pablo Lavandeira, Piero Vivanco and Franco Zanelatto. Of course, the latter will be loaned, since the quotas of foreigners are already full.

The issue of the arc is still pending after the departure of Steven Rivadeneyra, today already in Carlos A. Mannucci. “Steven’s departure gave rise to an experienced goalkeeper, I think we have young players with a lot of projection, but they have not even played a game in the Alianza goal and that is an uncertainty.”, Declared a few days ago coach Carlos Bustos, in an interview with Radio Ovación.