Alicia Machado appears with this famous actor after ending her relationship with Roberto Romano

Venezuelan actress Alicia machado He surprised everyone by revealing that his relationship with Mexican Roberto Romano ended.

After the emotional breakup, the celebrity has been seen in its different facets, even sharing with some celebrities of the show, among them Jorge Aravena, with whom he competed in the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’.

The Peruvian actor shared a photo on his Instagram account in which he is seen with the former beauty queen.

“Hellooooo !!! Here, Alicia Machado and I catch up. We do not stop laughing telling each other our experiences, and we are just beginning to speak“Was the message with which he began in the publication.

In this sense he added: “I think this is going to be long today! You already know her, she is very funny! I send you kisses and hugs !! ”.

With this photo, the actor’s followers did not hesitate to comment. Some of the users even asked them to be a couple, as they consider they look great together.

“What a beautiful couple they make “,” Alicia wastes no time ” and “Please be a couple, they are both very sincere and handsome, it would be a beautiful relationship”, were some of the messages they left them.

Jorge Aravena’s publication caused a sensation, to the point that it obtained more than 42,000 “likes” and exceeded 200,000 comments.

The end of the love of Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano

On December 19, the actors announced through their social media accounts that their love affair was over.

At the moment the reason that led the famous to put an end to their relationship is unknown.

However, Alicia Machado wrote: “True female empowerment is in our actions more than in our words. Knowing how to discern what we want and need in our lives is decisive. Be careful 2022 that I go with everything, more sure of myself than ever, grateful for the love of my audience, single, with an armored and vaccinated heart “.

For his part, Roberto Romano limited himself to replying to a follower who asked him if he was single and he said yes.

The relationship between the two lasted basically a month. The followers of the artists followed each of the moments they shared on social media and the love they expressed.

“The destinies of lovers will always coincide in time and space. Don’t put too much mind into life and let yourself go! ”Was one of the publications Alicia Machado made when she was the actor’s girlfriend.