Alicia Machado: how will the two 15-year parties of her daughter Dinorah be | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Alicia machado is giving one more time to talk but not because of some controversy, a new romance or a surprising change of look, but for the preparations for what will be the 15-year party of his only daughter, Dinorah Valentina.

And it is that the minor’s party means an important event for the Venezuelan, who recently won the reality show “The house of the famous”, where did you receive $ 200,000 being the most voted by the public.

In a recent interview for “Sale el Sol”, Machado revealed various details about the upcoming birthday celebration for Dinorah, the daughter he had during his relationship with the Mexican businessman Rafael Hernandez Linares.

The actress does not hesitate to share photos with her daughter Dinorah Valentina on her social networks (Photo: Alicia Machado / Instagram)

WHAT WILL DINORAH VALENTINA’S 15-YEAR PARTY LIKE?

According to Machado, his daughter wants a traditional party like any teenager her age, with the only difference that she hopes to have two celebrations.

“I’m already preparing the quinceañera, I’m already preparing. She wants two parties, she wants me to make her a classic quinceañera in Mexico because she is also half Mexican and has her family there”, He expressed Machado.

WILL KEEP CUSTOMS

The 15-year-old party of the minor will be traditional and will feature chamberlains, as well as other rituals will be carried out. Alicia revealed the place where she would like her daughter’s mass to take place: The Basilica of GuadalupeThis is because she is devoted to the Virgin.

WILL THE PRESS ATTEND THE EVENT?

Machado has not confirmed whether Dinorah’s party will have the media as guests, since that decision is out of his hands:

“You imagine? if she wants, I never force her to do anything when she has wanted to go out to the media, she goes out. When he tells me, Mom, I don’t want you to take pictures of me or share what we do, I don’t. Because the famous one is me and that is something that one has to learn to respect the people around us ”.

Likewise, he pointed out that the second celebration will be held in U.S, since it is the other country where the little girl has lived a large part of her life.

WHO IS DINORAH VALENTINA, THE DAUGHTER OF ALICIA MACHADO

Dinorah valentina She is currently 14 years old, as she was born on June 25, 2008. She is daughter of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado and the businessman Rafael Hernandez LinaresAlthough according to the media, not much is known about the relationship between him and the girl.

From the constant publications she makes on her social networks, it is known that Alicia Machado has been the one who has raised her daughter since she was a child, and although she has lamented this situation many times, she assures that she is proud to be a single mother.

In 2018, during an interview, the actress stated: “My daughter is legally mine, my daughter is an American citizen and in this country I have all the rights to be a single mother, in every sense of the word”.

Due to this situation, Machado and his daughter have managed to forge a close relationship, which has allowed Dinorah to be very close to her mother at all the events she attends, such as the red carpet awards and different television shows.

WILL DINORAH VALENTINA ALSO ENTER THE WORLD OF SHOWING?

By 2014, Dinorah Valentina made her first appearances on Mexican television. These images are in her memory Alicia Machado, because her little girl appeared in the media no less than doing an impromptu interview which was broadcast on the program ‘Despierta América’.

Another of the actions that has filled with pride Alicia machadoIt was when her daughter started her ‘own business’ and started selling lemonade, with the sole purpose of earning extra money. At the time, little Dinorah was only 11 years old.

Machado commented a few years ago that he would like his daughter to also enter the world of entertainment, this when she was just an infant. We do not know if now, at the age of 13 that she has the youngest, she maintains the same position.

WHY DO THEY ENSURE THAT DINORAH VALENTINA’S FATHER IS ANOTHER?

When Alicia machado rose to fame, she was linked to one of the members of a dangerous cartel led by the Beltrán Leyva family. Specifically, it was mentioned that he had a relationship with the drug trafficker Gerardo Álvarez Vázquez, known as ‘El Indio’, who was arrested in April 2010. According to one of the protected witnesses, he pointed to the former beauty queen as his partner, something that she did not deny at the time, except several years later, and that from that romance Dinorah Valentina would have been born.

Other protected witnesses mentioned that several leaders of said cartel were present at the minor’s christeningEven Machado is mentioned in Anabel Hernández’s book “Ema and the other ladies of the narco,” published Fama Magazine.

But this not only stopped there, because Edrei Peña, content creator on TikTok, made a video viral in which he slides the possibility that the minor is the daughter of ‘El Indio’, for this he did not hesitate to compare and note the similarity in the features of both. “The girl has indigenous characteristics” similar to his father, but “she is prettier”.

What was indicated in said video would have unleashed the fury of Alicia Machado, so the tiktoker had to come out with a new video in which he assures he did not invent anything and that at no time did he criticize the teenager, as he said it was “very nice”. At the time of mentioning that the actress would have already talked about the identity of her father, so no one should be offended by what the media say.

