All languages ​​spoken by Danna Paola

These are all Languages that Danna Paola managed to reach. Thanks to her skills, she is a world-renowned artist. Being so young, his art took him beyond the borders of Mexico.

Also, thanks to his participation in the successful series Elite and the success she achieved with her songs, make her a multifaceted woman.

The languages ​​Danna Paola speaks

Danna Paola, in addition to speaking his native language, is also expressed with great fluency in the English and Portuguese language. In this way, she has proven to be a multi-faceted artist, unfolding on stage acting and singing.

Because she achieved great world fame, Paola in addition to her native language, has made an effort to study various languages. Between them, as previously named English and Portuguese, it goes for much more.

The young woman of so alone 26 years, daughter of Juan José Rivera and Patricia Munguía constantly demonstrates through her social networks – to her more than 20 million followers – the great ability to communicate in other languages.

Danna Paola highly criticized why?

On the one hand, a Danna Paola They praise her for her skills and for having shown that she is a very hard-working woman. However, haters -on more than one opportunity- have taken the opportunity to criticize her by remarking that he needs to learn a lot more english before you risk interpreting your music in that language.

Among several of the comments she has received attacking her with her work were: ”; “It reminds me of Camila Cabello”, “It sounds like a mix of ‘Havana’ with ‘I Like It’”; “Be careful with English”; “Was the rhinoplasty for better or for worse?”, “I don’t know why it sounds like Camila Cabello” or “It sounds like a copy” among many others.

The singer during the pandemic has moved away from social networks and has dedicated herself to doing productive things. Meanwhile, he stressed the importance of the opinions of his followers in his life.

For this reason, it is that after receiving criticism for his bad pronunciation, such as with “So Good”, Danna took the opportunity to perfect herself in the universal language and he showed it in his appearance through his Instagram stories.

Do you like it Danna Paola singing in another idiom? Tell us.