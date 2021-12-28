American boxer murdered in front of his family

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 34 Views

The American boxer, Danny Kelly Jr. was killed in Good night when he was going with his family to a dinner to celebrate the arrival of Christmas.

The unfortunate event happened in the city of Clinton, state Maryland. Kelly He was driving his all-terrain car accompanied by his three children and a wife when he was intercepted by a hitherto unknown car in which a man with a gun got out and shot the 30-year-old boxer at burning clothes.

The car fled the scene and until now the authorities are conducting the corresponding investigations to find the perpetrators of Kelly’s murder.

It should be noted that the three sons of Danny and his partner were not harmed; however, they panicked as the boxer was knocked unconscious.

Unfortunately, Kelly He died shortly after being taken to the hospital and the police have offered $ 25,000 for information to help track down the murderer’s whereabouts.

The last time the heavyweight boxer had a fight in the ring was in October 2019 when he beat a technical knockout against Nick kisner at Maryland Live Casino.

We recommend you:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What Chivas will do in the last week of 2021

The Chivas of Guadalajara will end this 2021 in the last stage of Preseason with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved