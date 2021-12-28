America’s fans exploded against Pedro Aquino

Pedro Aquino He has had moments of ups and downs with America, both in his game and in the perception that the fans have made of him, since he has fulfilled expectations with his game, but at the same time he has generated annoyance because in the last Leagues has not been available either due to suspension or injury.

Prior to what was the Final of the Concacaf Champions League and the Big party of Mexican soccer, The rock he was injured with the Peru selection, call to which he was called despite the fact that it was confirmed that he was not in a position to attend due to a muscle injury. Despite that, not only was he called, he also came to play and suffered from the discomfort, which put him out of action for the following weeks.

A sector of the hobby has considered that Not here He was largely responsible on the grounds that he went to the call of his country knowing his injury and did not state this fact, which affected his participation with the Millonets in the most important part of the semester.

Despite the fact that a few weeks have passed since that event, the fans have not forgotten what happened and as soon as they saw Peter In the images of the medical exams, they began to reproach his previous decisions, some even demanding that he leave the club because of the annoyance they have with him.

Meanwhile, Pedro Aquino is shaping up to be the containment of the Eagles this semester, same in which it seems an important competition in the midfield and in which anyone who is careless can lose ownership, including the Peruvian midfielder himself, who is still in the crosshairs of the fans creams.