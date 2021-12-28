Android | What is VPN how does it work on a smartphone step-by-step setup tutorial internet connections smartphones | technology | TECHNOLOGY

Connections in the world are becoming more specialized and have a great scope for user use. This makes them sometimes a bit unsafe and needs to be given extra protection. In the case of Android smartphones, there is a possibility to improve it using the VPN.

By using this tool included in some cell phones, we will be able to improve our network connection. Also, get more out of it. Check out how it can be configured to be able to use it to the fullest.

WHAT IS A VPN CONNECTION?

The first thing is that the acronym for VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. This means that it is a virtual private network. With it you can generate an extension of a local network with more people without the need for them to be in the same place.

The VPN will allow you to improve security and generate more connections.

By making this connection, our device becomes the provider or ISP. This means that our IP address will be the one generated by the VPN server. For example, this system is used to connect to servers in other countries and have access to information on certain pages.

Also, it works as an extra layer of security on our smartphone. In the event that we connect to a public WiFi network, the VPN can be used to give it greater security. However, this will depend on the type of connection.

HOW TO CONFIGURE IT ON AN ANDROID SMARTPHONE?

In case you want to configure the VPN on your smartphone, you just have to follow these simple steps. To do this, the first thing you should do is enter the Network and Internet section in the settings area of ​​your cell phone.

Connection and sharing area of ​​a Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro smartphone.

Once inside, look for the section that says VPN. There, it will ask you to modify some data to continue with the configuration. Among them are the name, type, address and so on. When finished, if you want to connect, you just have to click on it to do it.