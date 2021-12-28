Angélica Rivera spent Christmas with her daughters and her ex, José Alberto Castro

Angelica Rivera has left his life in private after his divorce with the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto. However, his daughters and friends have revealed certain details of his life from the stories he publishes on his Instagram account. On this Christmas occasion, it was Sofia Castro who revealed how Christmas passed.

With Christmas pajamas, in front of the tree and posing before the camera, Rivera’s three daughters and the television producer, Jose Alberto Castro, They were able to pass these special dates. They also showed the good relationship that the former couple has and how they have come together to raise their daughters.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours. May everything good embrace you, accompany you and stay with you forever. I wish you a lot of love, a lot of happiness and above all a lot of health. All my love and my affection always ”, said one of the actresses of ‘Malverde: patron saint’.

“Thank God Fernanda Castro is already registered and this photo was what we were able to achieve after 1000 attempts and this is the 5 of us, a family if … unconventional, but more united than ever … and obviously the best,” he said.

On the other hand, José Alberto Castro and his eldest daughter Sofía were competing for television ratings a few months ago. This happened when Univision began broadcasting ‘La Desalmada’, while Sofía Castro was at the premiere of Pedro Fernández’s telenovela.

“The truth is that between him and I we die of laughter and yes suddenly there we get on the grid, but we say that we are both going to be the kings of the rating because we have prime time on different television stations. Obviously my dad wishes me the best in this premiere and I wish him, who is also doing very well. He’s my dad, what can I tell you, “he said in an interview.

In addition, he told about the delay in filming due to the pandemic. “First we were going to record in August, then in October and then it already moved until February 2021 and the truth is that it arrived at the time it had to arrive,” he said.