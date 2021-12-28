Apple closes all Apple Store in New York because of Omicron

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide due to the Omicron variant has led to Apple closing all of its stores in New York City.

This move comes after the company has temporarily closed other stores in the United States and Canada.

As reported Bloomberg, all Apple Stores in New York City were partially closed on Monday. Stores will remain open to collect orders online, but customers will no longer be able to visit them.

In addition to stores located in New York City, other Apple Stores in New York State have also been closed.

Last week, Apple had closed another seven stores in places like Atlanta, Houston and New Hampshire due to the spread of COVID-19 among employees.

Earlier this month, other Apple Stores in Miami, Maryland and Ottawa were closed because of the pandemic. The company typically closes a store when 10% of staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Apple has also reinstated the requirement to wear a mask in all stores in the United States. The company says it is «Regularly monitoring conditions [de COVID-19]» to determine which stores should be closed in order to “support the well-being of customers and employees.”