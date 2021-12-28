Apple closes all its stores in New York due to the advance of micron

The Apple flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York.



The technology giant Apple has decided to close its eleven physical stores in New York due to the increase in cases of the variant of the micron coronavirus in the United States.

Customers will be able to go to the points of sale to collect their orders online. The company announced on Monday this measure that it has already taken on several occasions since the pandemic began to prevent infections in its facilities.

The closure affects your Fifth Avenue flagshipas well as the busiest stores in Grand Central, Soho and World Trade Center, among others, just after the Christmas season.

Nor will they receive customers at the other points of sale of Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Islandthe company said in a statement posted on its website. At the moment, it has not set a reopening date.

“We regularly monitor conditions and will adjust our health measures and store services to support the well-being of customers and employees,” the company said.

In addition, he recalled that from the management they remain willing to apply a “comprehensive approach” to their teams. This involves combining periodic PCR tests on its employees, who have paid leave in case of infections, with the basic measures of the use of masks by both workers and clients, as well as a thorough cleaning of the premises.

Apple was one of the first companies to close all of its stores in the US. when the first wave of coronavirus arrived in early 2020. After reopening, I implemented all the necessary sanitary measures.

But the rapid transmissibility of the new micron variant has forced him to toughen up his policies again. At the beginning of December, the company already temporarily closed stores in Miami, Ottawa, Ontario and Annapolis (Maryland), due to the increase in cases.

The decision comes at a time when COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed throughout the US, with a special incidence in New York. Last week an average of 203,000 cases per day was registered throughout the country., an incidence that had not been reached since last January. More than 20,000 in the city of skyscrapers.