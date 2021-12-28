Apple closes its stores in New York due to the rise in covid cases

The measure affects, among others, the crowded establishments of the Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, Soho and World Trade Center

The tech giant Apple announced on Monday that its stores in New York will be temporarily closed to the public due to the increase in covid-19 cases, although they will serve customers to pick up the products purchased online.

The measure affects, among others, the crowded establishments of the Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, Soho and World Trade Center, local media reported, citing the company based in Cupertino (California).

They will also not receive buyers in people other outlets in all five boroughs of New York, according to those versions.

“We regularly monitor the conditions and we will adjust our health measures and the store’s services to support the well-being of customers and employees, “the company said in a statement released by the US network CNN.

In addition, he indicated that they remain committed cwith a “holistic approach” for your teams, which combines periodic tests with daily health checks, the use of masks by both employees and customers, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.

CNBC indicated that Apple had already temporarily closed stores in Miami and Annapolis (Maryland) a few days ago, as well as in Canada as a result of the rebound in infections. The decision also affected premises in Georgia, Texas, and New Hampshire, The New York Post newspaper pointed out.

The decision comes at a time when Covid-19 cases have risen in the United States before the advance of the omicron variant.

In the last week (December 19-26), an average of 203,000 per day was recorded, a level that had not been seen since January 19, according to data from The Washington Post.