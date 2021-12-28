Apple closes its stores in New York to the public due to the rise in covid cases

Washington, Dec 27 (EFE) .- The technology giant Apple announced this Monday that its stores in New York will be temporarily closed to the public due to the increase in cases of covid-19, although they will serve customers who come to pick up the products purchased online.

The measure affects, among others, the busy establishments on Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, Soho and World Trade Center, local media indicated, citing the Cupertino (California) -based company.

Nor will other outlets in New York’s five boroughs receive in-person buyers, according to those versions.

“We regularly monitor conditions and will adjust our health measures and store services to support the well-being of customers and employees,” the company said in a statement released by the US network CNN.

In addition, he indicated that they remain committed to a “comprehensive approach” for their teams, which combines periodic testing with daily health checks, the use of masks by both employees and customers, deep cleaning and license by paid sickness.

The CNBC chain indicated that Apple had already temporarily closed stores in Miami and Annapolis (Maryland) a few days ago, as well as in Canada as a result of the rebound in infections. The decision also affected premises in Georgia, Texas, and New Hampshire, noted, for its part, The New York Post.

The decision comes at a time when Covid-19 cases have risen in the United States due to the advance of the omicron variant.

In the last week (from December 19 to 26), an average of 203,000 per day was registered, a level that had not been seen since January 19, according to data from The Washington Post.

