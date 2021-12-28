Apple closes its stores in the Big Apple due to the increase in cases and the spread of omicron – Telemundo New York (47)

Apple has temporarily closed all of its New York City stores for face-to-face purchases as coronavirus cases rise in the Big Apple.

Apple’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue, as well as its stores in Grand Central, SoHo and World Trade Center and smaller outlets in all five boroughs, are closed to shoppers, according to the iPhone maker’s site.

But customers can still order online.

Locations in Westchester County, Long Island, New Jersey and upstate New York remain open for in-person shopping.

Last week, Apple closed stores in Florida, Georgia, Texas, New Hampshire and Canada due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Apple closed all of its retail stores in the country in early 2020 during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic. After reopening, the company implemented designated sanitation areas for customers and required employees to wear masks. The staff also has access to weekly tests at home.

The company has tightened its policies in response to the most contagious variant. Two weeks ago, he demanded that his clients wear masks. Before omicron, it only required the mask in mandated regions.

“We monitor conditions regularly and will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” the company said in a statement Monday.

“We remain committed to a comprehensive approach to our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, use of employee and customer masks, deep cleaning and paid sick leave,” the company added.

On Monday, New York City reported a near-record 17,343 new coronavirus cases. The city’s hospitalization rate has more than doubled in the past week as hospitals see an increase in patients infected with the omicron variant, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.