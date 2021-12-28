Apple wants to eliminate the SIM slot from iPhones in 2022

An insider has shown a document that says that Apple is preparing the 2022 iPhone without SIM slot.

Apple continues with the firm idea of ​​achieving an iPhone without any slot and leave it completely closed. Now comes a new rumor that indicates that the SIM slot will no longer be present in the iPhone of this next year 2022.

We recently learned that Samsung and LG could be the screen makers for the iPhone 14 coming next year. But according to information obtained by MacRumors and provided by a technology forecaster, probably Apple’s next generation iPhone will remove another of the device’s slots, the SIM card input.

A document apparently legitimate from company files says Apple will start selling some iPhone 13s without a nano-SIM chip slot in 2022 as part of a transition to an iPhone without a nano-SIM slot, in addition to adopting Digital SIM technology.

eSIM for iPhone 2022

The eSIM allows to have the network connection through profiles offered by some operators, and that are activated when you turn on the new iPhone and connect to WiFi.

It is important to mention that this kind of network coverage is not available in all countries, for which it will be a slow transition that will begin in the US The company has set the month of September 2022 as preparation deadline for operators that sell iPhones. Similarly, the Apple Store and the online store will also sell these models without slots.

The process will continue with the arrival of the iPhone 14 that would also stop having the slot, at the same time as Apple I would prepare all available operators to support digital SIM worldwide.

This novelty seems very interesting, although nothing is final. Well, for now, Apple has also ventured into the carrier sector thanks to its Apple SIM available for the iPad Air 2, something that could change the outcome of this rumor.

