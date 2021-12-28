Aracely Arámbula boasts the PHOTOS of her Christmas and sends a long message to Luis Miguel?

Mexico City.- After a few years of absence from her ex-partner, Luis Miguel, Aracely Arambula shared the Photographs Y videos from his Christmas and sent a long message to the singer?

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

‘La Chule‘was one of the most recurring protagonists of Televisa in the late 90s and early 2000s, but he was recognized more for becoming Luis Miguel’s partner for some time and with whom he procreated two children, a fact that to date haunts her.

Yes well, the singer has not received any kind of support from the ‘Sun‘, this did not prevent her from continuing to work as an actress and model to get her children Go ahead on her own, according to what she herself has said in various interviews.

On December 24, the actress sent a long message to her followers and showed the beautiful Christmas she spent in the company of her fathers and children, although – as is customary, the kids do not appear Photographs-.

That the magic of Christmas, the love, the harmony and that spirit of joy will last forever in each day and throughout the year the desire to enjoy to the fullest at the family I love my dear friends and shaking hands with those who need it most. “Wrote the actress.

Finally, Arámbula wished everyone a beautiful year 2022, while reminding them of the importance of treating women well. pets and the rest of the world in general.

Sources: Instagram @aracelyarambula