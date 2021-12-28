Are you new to cryptocurrency trading? Here are 5 tips on how to start 2022 on the right foot By CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Are you new to cryptocurrency trading? Here are 5 tips on how to start 2022 on the right foot



It does not matter what experience you have in trading because nothing can be done to protect a person against the power of cryptocurrency price changes. Currently, the volatility of (), the standard measure for daily fluctuations, is 64% annualized. For comparison, the same metric for the S&P 500 is 17%, while the volatility specification for oil is 54%.

However, it is possible to avoid the psychological impact of an unexpected 25% intraday price swing by following five basic rules. Fortunately, these tactics do not require advanced tools or large sums of money to sustain during periods of high volatility.

Plan not to withdraw money for less than 2 years Let’s say you have $ 5,000 to invest, but there is a good chance that you will need at least $ 2,000 of that amount within 12 months for travel or car maintenance or some other task.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph