Armed Windsor Castle Intruder Wanted To “Assassinate The Queen” According To Video

The man arrested on Saturday after infiltrating the grounds of Windsor Castle, the residence of Elizabeth II west of London, said in a video that he wanted to “assassinate the queen,” British tabloid The Sun reported on Monday.

The 19-year-old man lived in Southampton, in the south of England, and was arrested on Saturday around 08:30 GMT after the alarms were activated.

Elizabeth II, 95, spent the Christmas holidays at Windsor Castle, outside London, which is now her main residence.

On Sunday, police said the man had been admitted to a psychiatric facility.

The Sun newspaper published images of a video allegedly released on the suspect’s Snapchat account minutes before he entered the compound.

In the video, the individual is seen wearing a crossbow and dressed in a black hooded sweater. Behind a white mask he is heard saying: “I am sorry for what I have done and what I am going to do. I will try to assassinate Queen Elizabeth.”

With apparent references to the Star Wars saga, he introduces himself as a Sikh Indian and says he seeks “revenge” for a massacre committed in 1919 by British troops against protesters in India.

Although they did not confirm the authenticity of that recording, London police said that “investigators are evaluating the content of a video.”

Attempts to enter Windsor or Buckingham Palace, the queen’s habitual residence, located in the heart of London, are not unusual.

The most spectacular occurred in 1982, when a 30-year-old man, Michael Fagan, managed to enter the Queen’s bedroom while in bed.