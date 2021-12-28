Army finds more than 500 ammunition, explosives and artisanal mortars in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán – Prensa Libre

The finding occurs hours after the security forces reported the location of trenches and arsenals in one of the conflict zones between the inhabitants of Nahualá and Santa Catarían Ixtahuacán, Sololá, where the violent incidents that cost the lives of 13 people some days it forced the Government to impose a state of siege.

On Monday, December 27, members of the Guatemalan Army located more than 500 ammunition, explosives and artisanal mortars in a community of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, Sololá, an area that is part of the conflict with residents of Nahualá and that recently left a balance of 13 people dead.

“As part of the actions of the #EstadoDeSitio, Units of the # EjércitoGT during patrols in the Chrijox village, Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, # Sololá, located more than 500 cartridges, explosives and artisanal mortars,” the Army wrote on its Twitter account.

He added that after the ammunition was secured, it was coordinated with the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Public Ministry (MP) to continue with the corresponding procedures.

The Guatemalan government imposed a state of siege on these indigenous communities on Monday, December 21, after the massacre that left 13 dead.

Eleven of the 13 victims killed in the framework of a long-standing land conflict were buried in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, after a 10-hour roadblock by that Mayan community demanding justice.

The measure was also to demand that the government put an end to the territorial conflict of more than 100 years between the aforementioned community and the neighboring Nahualá, also Mayan, whom they accuse of the massacre.

In response, President Alejandro Giammattei announced a “state of siege (…) in both municipalities in order to establish order and prevent new incidents of violence.”

In May of last year, the president had taken a similar action after an escalation of violence between the two communities.

Giammattei affirmed that the attack “is not the product of an ancestral land conflict”, but was perpetrated by “an illegal armed and organized group.”

He also promised that the security forces “will pursue those responsible for the attack until they are arrested and brought to justice.”

“The municipal territorial limit, that is the solution. Because only agreements are not, Mr. President, it has to be the territorial limit of both towns and thus there will be peace and tranquility ”, asked Sabino Tambriz, councilor of the municipality of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán.

He recalled the “failure” of the dialogue installed by the government in the middle of last year.

Ambush

On the night of Saturday, December 18, the Police reported the murder of 13 people, the location of a semi-burned truck and a patrol with bullet holes in the Chiquix village, in Nahualá.

The victims, originally from Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, who were on their way to collect corn, were the target of an ambush perpetrated by armed men.

One of the 13 victims was a policeman who was guarding the task as a result of the conflict in the area, said the attorney for Human Rights, Jordán Rodas. The version was confirmed by villagers.

Indigenous communities, many of which live in poverty, represent more than 40% of the nearly 17 million inhabitants of Guatemala.

More artifacts

This Monday night, the PNC reported that other homemade artifacts were found in the Chirijox village, Santa Catarina Ixthuacán.

In the place there were 16 bombs, an artisan mortar and ammunition for a firearm.