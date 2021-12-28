Ashes of Carmen Salinas already rest next to those of her son

For years, Carmen Salinas mourned the loss of her only son, Pedro. In every interview, talk, or whatever occasion the memory came to mind, she mentioned it with a broken voice and, sometimes, unable to hold back the tears. Today, almost 20 days after the Mexican actress died, her remains already rest with those of her beloved son, a meeting in spirit and matter that she knew would come with time.

The family of Carmen Salinas said goodbye to the actress, comedian and singer in the most affectionate way. After two weeks with the ashes in what was his home until the last day, his daughter María Eugenia Salinas, accompanied by other loved ones and close to the famous Cork, went to the Spanish pantheon, located in Mexico City, to deposit the remains with those of Pedro Plascencia. The musician and son of Carmen, died at the age of 38 in 1994 due to cancer.

Before saying goodbye to the ashes and letting the actress rest in peace, the family requested a mass officiated by a Catholic priest, this being Carmen’s religion, and in which she placed all her faith through the Virgin and the saints. The family placed a photo of Carmen next to the ashes during the religious service that lasted approximately 40 minutes.

Carmen Salinas, always close to her audience

Because it is a solemn event within a pantheon, and with the respect that Carmen Salinas’ family deserves, only a small group of people were present at the last goodbye to the actress. However, María Eugenia and her daughter, Carmen Plascencia, in addition to others close to Salinas, decided to share the moment with the followers of the Mexican, and broadcast through their still active channel of Youtube the ceremony, so as not to leave anyone out and continue with the security measures.

Carmen Salinas died on December 9 in Mexico City, after almost a month hospitalized and in the intensive care area. The actress fell into a coma naturally after a stroke, from which she no longer woke up. Rest in peace.

