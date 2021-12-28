Asked for alms: After 17 years on Televisa and without exclusivity, famous leading man gives hard news in ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A famous soap opera protagonist, who has a 17-year successful career in Televisa After debuting in 2004 on television, he reflects on how difficult his beginnings in the show were.

It’s about the actor from Guadalajara Jose Ron, who in an interview for him Today program He recalled the beginning of his career, highlighting that it has not been easy to achieve the professional success that he currently enjoys on the small screen.

The artist, who last year confessed that he no longer has exclusivity contract with the San Ángel television but he has continued to participate in successful melodramas such as I give you life Y The soulless, he was honest about the sacrifices he has made.

The gallant said that everything he has achieved at this time is due to the great dedication he has in his work within each television forum.

I came here to Mexico looking for a dream, I never imagined that all this would happen, but nobody has also given me anything, it has been based on a lot of discipline, a lot of effort, a lot of sacrifice, and here I am telling stories and happy with the love of the people and with everything that they give me every day. “

He also confessed that when he began his artistic career, he thought many things were simple, but day after day they made him change his mind.

The actor himself has said that upon arriving from Guadalajara I did not have money Y had to beg ‘alms’ on the street Well, I didn’t even have to go home.

Once I went to the headquarters to return to Guadalajara, I did not have money to return. I had to get money because there was no way they would help me. I started asking for money on the street, at the central office and I didn’t complete it, “he said.

Ron even admitted that I didn’t even have to eat and at some point it fell into vices. After ensuring that he hit rock bottom and realized that he could not do that to his family, he decided to turn his life around and is now one of the most sought-after gallants.

I arrived here at Mexico City Without knowing anything, without knowing anyone, suddenly I came to CEA, and you start to work, and then you begin to realize the reality, of what the career is, that it is not easy, that you have to really want to , and that the important thing is not to arrive, but to stay “, he declared.

After these experiences, José Ron currently enjoys every moment of his life and promises his followers to give the best of himself in every job he does.

We are passing through, life is going to be a breeze, so we do not know when we will have to leave, so the time that I am with all of you I will always try to do my best, give my heart and tell stories, “he concluded.

Source: Hoy Program, Mexico Agency and Instagram @ joseron3