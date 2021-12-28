Asore speaks out against the new Executive Order that will limit the capacity to 50% in food businesses

The restaurant sector takes another hit in less than a week, as itl governor Pedro Pierluisi has just ordered the reduction of capacity to 50% in food businesses, as of Thursday, December 30.

Immediately the Restaurant Association (ASORE) reacted by expressing its annoyance and rejection of the government directive. “Once again a decision is made against the restaurant industry without sitting at the table with us. Definitely, we do not agree on anything with lowering the capacity to 50% ”, expressed Mateo Cidre, president-elect of ASORE.

Cidre warned that this decision by Pierluisi will represent a 50% reduction in the working hours of the sector’s employees, who will see their income decrease. He indicated that although in the metropolitan area there are still problems to recruit personnel, in the rest of the island the food businesses have already been able to recruit their staff, and now they will have to reduce their working hours.

“Three weeks ago we were 1.3% positive and the restaurant industry was operating exactly the same. You have to put the point to the i’s … the problem is in the crowds that we have seen in recent weeks, “said the businessman, owner of Sobao by Los Cidrines.

He warned that this new SO will cause people to decide that, instead of sharing in a restaurant, they will meet with family and friends at home, “where there are no protocols, there are no masks, distancing or anything.”

“We are the only American jurisdiction with a 50% capacity. This is not a problem for one industry, it is everyone’s business, “said Cidre, who commented that vaccination with the three doses is what will save the country.

Added that there are many tired and frustrated traders, who could give up on continuing operations, which would further aggravate the recovery of the sector, and therefore of the economy.

On the other hand, with relative calm and few inconveniences the operation flowed in the “food courts” today on Monday, the first day of the Executive Order (OE) 2021-081, which requires food businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers before serving them.

“It is a day of total adaptation. Some got upset and some left because they didn’t have the Vacu ID. This is something new, but I would tell you that out of every 10 people, two get upset, one leaves, and seven stay, ”said Miguel González, senior vice president of Operations at Empresas Caparra, the company that owns San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo.

González indicated that there were clients who asked why they were asking for proof of vaccination, since apparently they had not heard of the implementation of the new EO. But at least yesterday, there were no long lines at the food stores. “There have been no extraordinary lines. I don’t know if it’s because we’re still on vacation and there aren’t that many people at lunchtime ”.

In general terms, the executive was pleased with the reaction of clients to the OE. “For the first day, it wasn’t bad. It will get better, as people get used to it. Our guests are good people, educated and follow the rules. They are special, ”said González.

In Plaza Las Américas there were no setbacks either. “It flowed normal for Monday. As always, there were people who asked, but the businesses guided them and explained why they asked for the vaccine evidence, “said Carlos Ayala, spokesman for the shopping center.

He explained that the company placed signs at several of the entrances to La Terraza that reminded the client that the new EO required showing proof of vaccination, so they recommended having it on hand. In addition, every 20 minutes the mall announces a reminder of the government directive over the loudspeakers of La Terraza.

Ayala indicated that in Plaza del Caribe in Ponce they also placed signs at the entrances to the food court and there were no setbacks either.

“This creates a bit of a backlog in line because you have to ask the additional question and they have to show you the evidence. But it is not complicated at all, “said businessman Jorge Alberto Rodríguez Lockwood, from La Parrilla Argentina.

Prior to the EO, the chain had already begun to require proof of vaccination in its “free standing” restaurants. “There were people who were not vaccinated and could not be treated. But I think people are getting used to it (to presenting evidence of vaccination), added Rodríguez Lockwood.

Meanwhile, the Burger King and Firehouse Subs chains operated normally. “Nothing unusual at the moment,” said Daniel Pérez, vice president of Marketing for Caribbean Restaurants.

Likewise, Felipe Pérez, president of El Mesón Sándwiches, said that it continues to operate at 50% and has not had any setbacks requesting proof of vaccination.