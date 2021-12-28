at least 18 people died after the rains in the state of Bahia

Floods in Brazil leave devastation and death 12:45

(CNN Spanish) – Heavy flooding has left at least 18 dead and more than 280 injured in the northeast region of Brazil, according to authorities.

The floods have affected about 40 cities throughout the state of Bahia, Governor Rui Costa told reporters in the city of Ilheus, one of the most affected.

Costa flew over the areas affected by heavy rains on Sunday, the government said in a statement.

Costa met with the Secretaries of Infrastructure, Health, the Commander of the Fire Department and the technicians of the Civil Defense of Brazil to expedite rescue actions, support the population, recovery of accesses and essential services, the statement detailed.

“We are going to increase our support structure and bring the necessary resources to remote areas, such as Itapetinga and other towns in the Southwest, with the use of aircraft to carry supplies and supplies, and even equipment, in order to ensure all kinds of rescue or assistance. “Costa said at a press conference this Sunday.

As reported by the Brazil Agency, until this Friday the report of the Civil Defense of Bay It also indicated that 4,185 people are homeless and 11,260 people have been evicted by the floods. A total of 378,286 have been affected.