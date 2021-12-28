Barcelona’s official statement on Lenglet and Dani Alves before closing 2021

2021-12-27

The French footballer Clement Lenglet and the brazilian Dani alves tested positive for coronavirus, FC Barcelona announced this Monday through their social networks.

This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league goes

Defenders “Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves have tested positive for Covid-19 and will not join tomorrow” in the team’s activities after the Christmas break, the club reported in a statement.

“The players are in good health and are isolated at home,” adds the text.

The Barcelona, seventh in LaLiga, faces Sunday at home to Majorca very much in need of victories to climb to the top of the table.