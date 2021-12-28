Barcelona’s official statement on Lenglet and Dani Alves before closing 2021

2021-12-27
The French footballer Clement Lenglet and the brazilian Dani alves tested positive for coronavirus, FC Barcelona announced this Monday through their social networks.
Defenders “Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves have tested positive for Covid-19 and will not join tomorrow” in the team’s activities after the Christmas break, the club reported in a statement.
“The players are in good health and are isolated at home,” adds the text.
The Barcelona, seventh in LaLiga, faces Sunday at home to Majorca very much in need of victories to climb to the top of the table.
Alves, 38, came to the team trained by Xavi in the middle of the season and has not yet made his debut, while Lenglet is the fourth center after Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo and Eric García.
Other Spanish clubs are being affected by the general increase in cases, such as the Real society, which this Monday announced that 10 players from its first team are infected, and the Cadiz, five.
The Real Madrid reported in mid-December that six of its players had contracted the virus.
At the moment none of the Spanish league matches this weekend has been suspended.