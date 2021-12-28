Battle for Life, a metaverse and play-to-earn game, hits record sales and announces new NFTs and official game launch

Battle for Life, a metaverse-based game that uses the “play-to-earn” mechanism to reward users for their in-game interaction, announced that the initial sale of non-fungible tokens (NFT) that represent avatars for the platform exceeded expectations and reached a sales record.

The sale of NFTs for the game began last Thursday, however, technical problems in the site and the e-maill SMTP server, generated congestion and instability in the game site, generating the discontent of some users. Soon after, the problem was resolved by the project’s technical team.

With the issue resolved and the first batch sold out, the team announced an additional round, beginning December 26, for the release of a second batch of in-game NFTs, worth $ 80 per unit.

In total, 7,000 NFTs were made available from the game during this pre-sale phase, which will last until December 28, or until NFT supplies are depleted.

In addition, according to the team, the official launch of the game (farm mode) is scheduled for January 5, along with the scholarship mode, in which users will be able to provide their NFTs to “students”, in a model that provides rentals. of accounts for those who do not have the resources for the initial investment required in the game.

The game has also officially announced new dates for the private sale and public sale (to be held on PancakeSwap) of the BFL token. They will be held on December 29 and January 5, respectively.

“In order to offer the best possible experience to our players and investors, we announce changes in the dates of the Private Sale (Dexseed platform) and Public Sale (PancakeSwap) of the BFL token, which will now take place from 12/29 to 01/04 and 01/05 respectively. “

The game’s launch will be on 01/05, along with the opening of the BFL government token sales on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.

The Earthlings face the Technodes

The non-fungible tokens sold during the pre-sale phase of Battle for Life represent avatars that are known as terrestrial. Each NFT has its own combat characteristics and can be used by the player to engage the game’s enemies known as Technodes.

Battle for Life was created within a futuristic concept of technodes invading Earth. In an attempt to reclaim the planet, the Earthlings have evolved in a laboratory, fusing the abilities of animals with science fiction technology. In addition to the launch of NFTs representing Earthlings, Battle for Life will feature a government token that will be used to monetize the game, the BFL crypto asset.

Billed as the “new Axie Infinity” of the cryptocurrency market, the game aims to impact the blockchain gaming sector with its science fiction-inspired Battle Royale elements, as well as guaranteeing extra income for users with the system of cryptocurrency rewards.

With the items, users will soon be able to play Battle of Life, facing epic battles and daily tasks that can generate rewards in cryptocurrency.