Belinda shows off her charms wrapped in pink silk and they call her “sin”For her most recent photo session with a prestigious magazine, the singer of “Luz sin Gravity” looked very elegant in modern outfits.

It was a few hours ago when through social networks, Belinda shared the cover of “Her World” magazine where she appeared in a purple dress and hat, making her boyfriend Christian nodal I couldn’t resist making a comment, calling her “Beautiful Cowgirl.”

For the images of the interior, Belinda showed off colorful and modern outfits that highlighted her best profile, in several she included the hat, making a nod to the great love she has found in Nodal and in the future they want to create together, because although they are already engaged, the couple has also talked about wanting to become parents in the not too distant future.

Alfonso Waithsman, the renowned makeup artist, was in charge of preparing Belinda For the session and with the video that she shared on her networks behind the scenes, where she seemed wrapped in pink silk, it was where the singer was cataloged as “Sin”, for her beauty and elegance.

The new posados ​​of Belinda They have captivated in networks and in a few minutes they have become a trend, inspiring many of their followers to replicate them in the New Year’s festivities.

Belinda and Nodal, their Christmas celebration

Hours before sharing the details of his appearance in the magazine “Her Way”, Belinda She showed a little bit of how she lived Christmas with her parents, with a great banquet, a beautiful table and even walks in the snow where her mother had fun as a child.

Among the details could not miss a special and personalized painting for Christian nodal who was most happy to see how some of his favorite characters arrived at the celebration, highlighting the snowman Olaf, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the most famous cowboy of all, Woody, with whom Nodal hugged.

This family celebration is another confirmation of how strong the relationship of Belinda and Christian Nodal, who are still in love, excited about their wedding and the future together.

For now Belinda He shines with his collaborations and promises great surprises for 2022 both alone and with his great love, Christian Nodal.