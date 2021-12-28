Benavidez’s father calls Canelo fearful for not fighting with his son

Hobby

Saul Canelo Alvarez is currently the best pound for pound after beating Caleb Plant by knockout in the eleventh round; After that, the boxer from Guadalajara has received some proposals to get back in the ring in 2022.

One of the offers was the Mexican American David Benavidez, ruled out by the team of Canelo Alvarez, since the Jalisco-born decided to go up to cruiserweight, so will face Ilunga Makabu, WBC champion.

Faced with the refusal to face his son, José Benavidez called Saúl Álvarez fearful, who assured only makes excuses for not going into the ring against David.

“They say Benavidez doesn’t bring anything on the table. So what does that tell you? They are running and afraid to fight him. It is a dangerous fight for them and they do not want to accept the challenge. Are shit excuses“, Benavidez’s father commented in an interview with YSM Sports Media.

‘Nobody knows him’

But not everything ended there, since José Benavidez criticized the rival who will soon have the Canelo Alvarez: Ilunga Makabu, an African who in his opinion nobody knows and therefore will not generate much expectation.

“Why Canelo is he fighting at cruiserweight and not at 168? Do you think it is better to fight Africans than David? We are number one and he doesn’t want to fight out of fear“.

Today, David Benavidez is focused on his preparation for the fight against David Leimieux, although they do not take their finger off the line and after this fight they will seek to face Saúl Álvarez.

“We are not worried about him at this time. We will fight David Lemieux, and we are focused on what we are doing. I don’t care what i do Canelo. Hopefully, drop all those belts, and we go after them. “

