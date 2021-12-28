It seems that Biostar has screwed up, and is that although today the company had announced that its motherboards equipped with the chipset AMD A320MH had received an update that supported the processors AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, something that is not official or endorsed by AMD, this could be the reason that motivated that after the announcement, the company has not only removed the ability to download the BIOS updateIt has also asked the media that announced the release of the update to remove articles related to it.

At least this makes clear what was already known, that the AM4 socket actually offered much greater durability which was software-coated to favor motherboard renewal, something that Intel has also been accused of in the past.

Although the company did not indicate the reason, logically it is because AMD is not happy with what happened, it happened in the past with other brands What ASRock or Asus, so the company has not given explanations and has pretended nothing had happened.

In case that BIOS had added some kind of system stability problem, the logic says that Biostar would have launched a communication advising of this, encouraging users to keep the current versions while waiting for a new BIOS with the problem resolved, or those who have updated the BIOS to reverse the update, something that has not happened.