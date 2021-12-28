Bitcoin: falls again and a “bounce” of the whole market is predicted

This December 28, the price of cryptocurrencies fell again, after a positive day yesterday.

Bitcoin, the strongest cryptocurrency in the ecosystem, fell 3% and returned to US $ 49,000, moving away from its last all-time high of $ 69,004. On the other hand, Ether, the second most valuable digital currency, fell 4% and its price is around the US $ 3,900.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, XRP, Luna, and Avalanche also fell.

However, not everything is loss: in the midst of the fall, cryptos Near Protocol, Fantom, SushiSwap, and AAVE gave gains of 62%, 60%, 57%, and 55%, respectively.

What will happen to the price of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2022?

Bitcoin

According to the experts at Tradingview, a platform where investors analyze the market and post their predictions, The price of Bitcoin will remain in the range of $ 48,000 to $ 49,000 for a few more days.

Before its price skyrockets, investors will seize the opportunity to accumulate the popular cryptocurrency and altcoins (this term refers to alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin).

If the prediction comes true, the crypto market will enter a “altseason”, which stands for “season of alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin” and refers to a bull cycle.

What is an altseason and how is it given? Bitcoin whales, investors who own a large part of the digital asset, buy bitcoins at a low price.

Then, they wait for Bitcoin to rise and sell the currency at a profit to all those medium and small investors who do not want to be left behind.

Step followed, las whales inject returns to altcoins And again, they attract the Bitcoin fish to these alternative cryptocurrencies because they start to rise in price.

Again, the whales sell at a profit and re-enter Bitcoin at low prices.

This financial maneuver has an impact on the crypto market and leads to an “altseason”, a season in which alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin do not stop rising and give high returns.