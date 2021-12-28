Bride deleted the model from her wedding guest list for looking better than her and Internet users react – Prensa Libre

This happened to a model identified as Alena, who recounted her experience on the social network TikTok and Internet users reacted

Can you imagine being invited to a wedding and then canceled because you can see better than the bride?

It is rare for a guest to be removed from the guest list due to the possibility of looking better than the bride, Milenio.com noted.

According to Alena’s account, she never imagined that her friend would remove her from her wedding guest list.

The reason the bride made the decision was because she thought that she would look much better than her at this important celebration.

“My close friend did not invite me to her wedding because she thought I would look too good in the dress she chose for me,” Aleana said.

In the video, he showed the dress that the bride had chosen for Alena. This one was long with a plunging sweetheart neckline and blue and silver trim.

As expected, the video went viral on the short video platform with more than 8.5 million views and more than 2 million likes. Among the comments they highlight how good he realized that the girlfriend was not his friend.

“Better that you realized that she was not your friend”; “Ok, well, she was not bad”; “She is the one who chose the dress, so she could have asked you to change your dress instead of discouraging you,” were some of the netizens’ reactions.