By his own decision, director Jaime Osorio Márquez dies

On December 23rd, Jaime Osorio Marquez He decided to stop fighting the cancer he suffered for 12 years, according to the viewer in the Colombian newspaper, and, making use of his right to a dignified death, he requested euthanasia, according to local media. Even the producer and close friend of the film director Jorge Forero He dedicated a message to him where he mentioned what happened.

Jaime Osorio Márquez Instagram ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qbgD.0v3vdkFkCdjb.p.zw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE1Mzk-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/gvK_G1J8wvb1efG6m0pU4A–~B/aD05MDQ7dz01NjQ7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/908933f75bf8a84d72fd0a2a5e7a2b52″ class=”caas-img”/> Jaime Osorio Márquez Instagram ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qbgD.0v3vdkFkCdjb.p.zw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE1Mzk-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/gvK_G1J8wvb1efG6m0pU4A–~B/aD05MDQ7dz01NjQ7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/908933f75bf8a84d72fd0a2a5e7a2b52″ class=”caas-img”/> Jaime Osorio Márquez Instagram

“[Jaime Osorio Márquez] he decided, very consciously, that it was enough and that he did everything in life as he pleased, even deciding his dignified death. The disease did not defeat him and nothing killed him, “Forero wrote in a message released by the Colombian newspaper. Time. “Last week he invited me to a ajiaco and he told me his decision. I have been crying and admiring him for a week, I have a hole left that will have a plant that will flourish and that will always remind me of the fortune of having known him”,

They both worked on the movie Monster, which was left unfinished by the late filmmaker, who was originally from Cali.

The film guild mourned this death. “The Colombian Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences deeply regrets the death of Colombian director Jaime Osorio Márquez. We have no words to describe this painful moment. Only accompany his family and friends at this time. Much peace and light on this day”, wrote on his Instagram account.

For its part, the government spoke through the Ministry of Culture. “From the Ministry of Culture we regret the death of the Colombian director, Jaime Osorio, known for great productions such as: El páramo, Siete cabeza and the series Mil tuskillos (HBO). We send a message of condolences to his family and friends,” they said in your Twitter account.

Jaime Osorio Márquez decided to use the resource of euthanasia in Colombia, the only country in Latin America where it is a legal option, as long as the patient expresses his wish to die, is diagnosed with an incurable disease and has the assistance of a doctor qualified.