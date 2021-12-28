Carlos Hermosillo explodes against Cruz Azul: “dire Directive”





Despite the fact that less than a year ago, Blue Cross got the coveted title of MX League, after 23 years of drought, it seems that Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image He is very upset with the board and he tweeted to prove it.

Through social networks, the former striker of machine showed his discomfort about what is happening with the players, particularly with the possible exits of the Uruguayan forward, Jonathan Rodriguez, and the Mexican midfielder, Luis Romo.

«I already saw it coming, the departure of Romo if it happens, it would be a big mistake, a crack all-terrain player, another that comes the departure of the little head who is not satisfied. It’s amazing before everyone wanted to get to Blue Cross and now everyone wants to leave, new dire directive, he has no idea, “he wrote Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image through his official Twitter account.

The hero of the eighth star in the already distant year of 1997, he has always been shown as a detractor against the team administrations Blue Cross and despite the fact that a few months ago he was very happy to break the curse of the runners-up, he lashed out again.

It should be remembered that Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image has always been interested in reaching a place on the board of directors of Blue Cross; However, he has not had the opportunity to work in what he calls as the team of his loves.

Machine The market has started with several movements, since they were made with the services of Christian Tabó, Uruguayan player who arrives from Puebla, in addition to the Mexican Uriel Antuna and Carlos Mayorga, both players of Blue Cross. Regarding casualties, the confirmed ones are Orbelín Pineda, Yoshimar Yotún, Roberto Alvarado and Walter Montoya, although more movements are still expected.

