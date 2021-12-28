Carlos Tévez is the guest of Barcelona SC for the Yellow Night 2022 | Football | sports

The Argentine, currently without a team, went through great clubs, such as Manchester, Juventus and Boca Juniors.

Barcelona Sporting Club officially announced the Argentine Carlos Tevez as their Guest figure for Yellow Night 2022, thus following a tradition that was included in this event since 2016 with the arrival of Ronaldinho Gaucho.

After the Brazilian star, there were other international stars, such as Diego Forlán (2017), Kaká (2018), Andrea Pirlo (2019), Alessandro Del Piero (2020) and Javier Mascherano (2021).

Tevez put an end to his stage as a Boca Juniors player, because he assured that he needed to spend time with his family, away from the environment of professionalism and the elite. However, it has not officially announced its withdrawal from the activity.

Currently 37 years old, the Argentine will be in the city of Guayaquil and will wear the Barcelona shirt to play a few minutes of the exhibition match, as well as participate in the presentation of the 2022 squad of the yellows. As has been customary since this modality is carried out, the figure carries the number with the years that the club will fulfill in that year. In this case, the Apache he would wear the number 97.

During his long career locally and internationally, Tevez played a total of 600 games, in which he scored 234 goals and assisted 108 times. With the Argentine team he played 76 matches and invoiced 13 times.

With a past in various clubs, such as Boca Juniors, Cortinthians, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, he has three Premier League, one Champions League, one FA Cup, one English League Cup, two Italian Scudettos, one Italian Cup. , an Italian Super Cup, a Club World Cup, a Brasileirao, a South American Cup, a Libertadores Cup, an Intercontinental, four Argentine leagues, a Chinese league, three Community Shields and an Olympic gold medal.

The Yellow Night, an event that has gained national and international recognition where Barcelona makes the official presentation of its squad each season, is scheduled for next January 29, 2022. According to the Barcelona leadership told EL UNIVERSO, It is estimated that the ravages of the pandemic will be reduced in order to have a considerable capacity for this event.

The yellows will make their international debut in the season, in phase 1 of the Copa Libertadores. The team trained by Fabián Bustos will visit Uruguay to face Montevideo City Torque on February 9. While the return match is scheduled for the 16th of the same month. At the local level, the exact starting date for the LigaPro has not yet been established, but it is estimated to be in the last week of February. (D)