Chance of rain, weather forecast for this Tuesday night in New York | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

♪♪íctor: we return with jeúsÓpez with the cutout with thereport of the conditions of theweather.how warm we have tobe to say goodbye to the year?jeús: you don’t have to be sowarm, but you have to haveumbrella or poncho at hand.we have a risk of rain onrest of the week.a low pressure is foundmoving towards ourarea, leaves timeunstable.leaving rain in the stategarden.He is on his way to the metro area.what happens is that alittle dry air.when that happens, what doesis that it evaporates that drop ofrain as it falls fromthe cloud to the surface.temperatures were aroundabove normal.the maximum temperature reached40 and seven for jfk, 48 fornewark, normal is 41.they were some degrees foron.at the current temperature at 47for the guard and 46 forcentral park.in the last 10 hours ofdifference.in the next few hours we willhave rain.from 11: 00 the rain fallsespecially in the metro area andfollows in the footsteps duringearly morning on Wednesday. therain is a little strongerfor long island, manhattan,brooklyn, staten island and newsweater. it is campa around9:30 in the morning, butsome showers are backisolated another round ofrain on thursday night atstarting at 7:00 at night.don’t put away your umbrellas.we cansee a 10 inchaccumulate when I’m donethis event.for Wednesday 42, arainy morning.Let’s see those conditions of the