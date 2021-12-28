Chayanne’s daughter publishes bikini photos on Instagram

Isadora Figueroa, daughter of the singer Chayanne, shared on her Instagram account a series of photos that she sends to her mother so that she knows that she arrived safely at the different places she goes.

In the publication made by the young woman, she is seen in a bikini and at other times in her life, which has caused several comments from her followers.

“POV: my mother’s WhatsApp receives photos of me to let her know that I am alive and well,” he wrote in the description of the photo carousel he uploaded.

In the images, Isadora is seen enjoying the sun, with a guitar, on a yacht and even with the character of the famous ogre Sherk.

Once he published these photos, his followers left many compliments to the artist’s daughter.

“You are the female version of Chayanne with that smile and charisma. Blessings. Greetings from Ecuador”, a follower told him.

Another comment they wrote to him was: “Super cute as always Isadora, beautiful little princess. Infinite blessings for you and all your beautiful family. Greetings from Montreal, Canada ”.

“Good pictures, I love them. A hug, Isadora from Chile and enjoy this last week of the year ”, said another user.

Chayanne’s daughter is characterized by sharing moments of her life on social networks. Another recent post he made was at Christmas, where he was seen with his family.

Also, two weeks ago Isadora uploaded some photos of her 21st birthday, in which she shared with her closest friends.

In a video broadcast on networks, the young singer appeared with her closest friends on this special day.

The clip has as a musical background the theme ‘Happy Birthday’, by the group Tambor Urbano. “Happy, happy and happier! Thank you for all your messages ”, was the text he wrote for his birthday post.

In the shared images, it was seen that the theme was inspired by Las Vegas.

Some celebrities like Carolina Sandoval extended their congratulations to Isadora: “Happy birthday, beautiful girl and may you continue to be surrounded by so many beautiful things in your life,” wrote the Venezuelan television presenter.

Isadora was born on December 11, 2000, in Miami, United States. He is a singer, like his famous father. She has also worked as a model, like her mother Marilisa Maronesse, a former beauty queen from Venezuela.