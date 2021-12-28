Chicharito and Angelique Boyer: this is how they go on vacation together

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.28.2021 11:51:17





Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez took advantage of the holidays for the holidays to visit mexico and enjoy some days of restsor on the beaches of the state of Baja California Sur, place where he went together with the famous actress Angelique boyer and the actor Sebastián Rulli.

The element of LA Galaxy He was seen with the artists in several photographs and recordings that were shared on different social networks, where it was detailed that they were in the population of All Saints.

Sebastian Rulli was in charge of posting on his Instagram account a photo next to CH14 and two other companions, in which he added the text “The Fantastic Four! Who is who?” accompanied by the hashtags #friends #amigos #quebonitoeslobonito.

For his part, the player of the Major League Soccer shared with his millions of followers on the same social network a photograph in which he highlighted how happy I was to see new places. “How fortunate to be able to enjoy new flavors, see new places and enjoy how incredible life is,” he posted.

It should be noted that another of them accompanied Chicharito he was the ‘life coach’, Diego dreyfus, which maintains a great friendship with the Mexican soccer player and that it is very common to see him in the places where Hernández goes.