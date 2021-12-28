China has its pride wounded, and the solution lies in the success of Tesla and its electric cars – News – Hybrids and Electric

For years, the automotive sector has commonly been led by the same actors, each enjoying a greater or lesser presence in certain markets and thus each sharing a slice of world sales by area, although always with some of them present in countries outside the country. yours, such as German firms with a commercial presence in the United States and Asia. Nevertheless the exception among large countries has always been China, a country that has a thorn in the face of never having had a globally recognized automobile firm, and whose investors and best brains in the country have taken Tesla as a reference.

Elon Musk’s signature is getting more and more recognizable, and not only within the sector that make up electric cars and the automobile industry itself, but even for those whose interest is far from the actuality of the motor. It is a firm exclusively dedicated to manufacturing electric cars, and although its commercial career dates back to just 2012 with the launch of the Tesla Model S as its first production electric car, it has already managed to sneak among the most relevant in the industry .

From China they have viewed with suspicion the unstoppable and atypical growth of Tesla both in terms of stock markets and in commercial volume, since it is not usual for such a young manufacturer to be able to deal with companies that have been established in the industry for years, with such important milestones already to their backs as the best-selling car in Europe in September was the Tesla Model 3.

The Tesla Model Y is the latest model released by Tesla.

It is for this very reason that China is concentrating all its efforts on electric car start-ups. Recently created companies with a large initial capital that little by little are gaining more relevance in the industry, and that they aspire that at some point they can have the same importance globally as some of the most recognized manufacturers, and even reach the position of being able to unseat them from their throne as the protagonist of the industry. At Híbridos y Eléctricos we are used to announcing news about NIO, Xpeng or ORA (among many others) and their expansion outside of China.

The situation of Tesla and its “persecution” by Chinese companies has been the focus of the attention of the Financial Times, who in a video about it have determined that there is no race to see which start-up is the one that finally manages to dethrone to manufacturers such as the Volkswagen Group, Ford Motor Company or Daimler to take their place with electric cars as their main weapon, but currently the only race that is being fought is that of Tesla against the entire industry.

However, the fact that a company of the stature of, for example, the Volkswagen Group, is strongly established in the sector provides key advantages that a start-up can never have (to the problems of Tesla and the delay in its launches we refer, for example), and for this very reason from the Financial Times they point out that the The possibility that some of these large manufacturers will fall into the hands of the growth of certain start-ups is nothing more than a hypothetical situation that will be difficult to achieve..

NIO ET5 electric.

However, companies like NIO or Xpeng, which closely follow in Tesla’s footsteps, will undoubtedly become serious global competitors that at certain times will impose situations that are difficult to overcome for certain established brands. Manufacturers such as the Volkswagen Group itself already have their biggest deficit in their own procedures and processes.While a new start-up like Tesla or NIO and Xpeng, they will always have a greater capacity for improvisation.

To all of the above, however, we must add a third variable that has not yet finished materializing and that undoubtedly, together with the emerging Chinese companies, could put more than one manufacturer in check. It is about the entry into the automotive sector by technology companies such as Apple or Xiaomi, companies with capital capital behind them, backed by a technological know-how that is far from that of a traditional manufacturer, but lacking the know-how (know-how) in terms of mass production of automobiles.

Be that as it may, the truth is that yes there is a race towards the electric car starring emerging start-ups (including Tesla), large car manufacturers and technology companies, and which will find viability through partnerships and mergers in a scenario in which it inevitably seems that the total volume of registrations and sales they are destined to fall given the paradigm shift in mobility.