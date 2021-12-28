China successfully connects its largest offshore wind farm to the electricity grid

China has taken a very important step to provide its electricity grid with more energy generated by the wind. Since last December 25, the largest offshore wind farm in the Asian giant is connected to full power with the infrastructure that brings electricity to consumers.

As published Xinhua (via Electrek), the offshore wind farm in question is located off Jiangsu province, 35 kilometers from the city of Qidong. He himself has 134 turbines that are located in an area of ​​114.5 square kilometers. A peculiar fact is that the turbines implemented do not correspond to a single model, but are seven variants from four suppliers.

The successful connection to the grid (and at full power) of the largest offshore wind farm in China was due to the implementation of submarine cables. According to State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co. Ltd., the project has a total installed power generation capacity of 802 MW. But this is not all, since it promises to provide about 2,200 million kWh of electricity annually; that is to say, the equivalent of what approximately 900 thousand households consume during a whole year.

China wants to equip its electricity grid with more energy from renewable sources

That China adopts new measures to favor the use of electricity generated through renewable sources is undoubtedly to applaud. However, there is a reason why it occurs in Jiangsu and not in other territories of this country; It is one of the most prosperous provinces in the Asian giant, and leads in areas such as economy, technological development and tourism. In fact, the region has undergone a transition with which it intends for 37% of the energy in its electrical network to come from renewable sources; But the focus is not only on the wind effort, but also on the use of solar energy.

Wikimedia Commons

But the situation in Jiangsu contrasts with that of other provinces in China. Let us remember that during this year the Asian giant has had severe problems with the provision of electricity. Companies like Apple and Tesla have been affected by the restrictions on the use of electrical energy that the Chinese government imposed throughout 2021; This has been seen especially in regions that depend on coal to generate it, given the scarcity of it.

Also in the middle of this year, China toughened its stance against cryptocurrencies and banned both mining and transactions with them. At the time, the greatest damage was against Bitcoin, and the main motive of the authorities was to prevent citizens from governing their economy outside of the state umbrella.

However, there was also an important interest in disconnecting mining farms to reduce electricity consumption; and the measure took effect, since the severe campaign caused power usage to automatically drop 8 gigawatts. The latter is not a minor fact; Consider that currently China’s total offshore wind capacity is between 10 and 12 gigawatts.