Chiquis Rivera with little clothes causes sighs with curves exposed in a photo from the North Pole

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He is one of the most loved celebrities by the Latin public. The singer always has something to do and is always promoting something new be it her new book or her new TV show.

Despite the criticism, the daughter of the deceased Jenni Rivera it goes on with great success and admiration from its fans. Chiquis is not afraid of controversy and even less of posing in tiny outfits that reveal too many. Wishing a Merry Christmas to all who follow her, the interpreter of “Animate y Verás” was seen posing in a provocative way and scantily clad.

Close Receive free headlines about your favorite celebrities daily in your email Thank you for being a reader of La Opinion. You will soon receive your first newsletter

The Christmas photo was shared on Instagram and the location he added says it is from the North Pole. In the image Chiquis is seen on top of a sled where she wears fishnet stockings, red heels and huge bows strategically placed on her body.

Chiquis is seen to be enjoying the photoshoot a lot and her followers on Instagram as well. There was no lack of opportunity for his loyal followers to leave him messages of support.

“What a beautiful Santa Claus I want one,” wrote a follower. “Yes I’m going to go crazy,” another fan posted. “I want to live in that north pole”, it was also possible to read between the comments.

Keep reading

• Chiquis Rivera reveals in his podcast that he lost a baby at 19 years old

• Chiquis Rivera reacts to her nomination for female artist of the year at Premios de la Radio 2021

• Chiquis Rivera launches ‘Invencible’ where he narrates his struggles against depression, anxiety and anguish