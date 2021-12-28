Chivas seeks to retain Alexis Vega; the player wants to go to Europe

2022 may be key for Alexis Vega, who seeks to emigrate to the old continent.

The Guadalajara seeks to retain Alexis vega by 2022, a year that may be key in the future of the midfielder who just turned 24 years old in November and who has been sought in recent days by Monterrey.

ESPN Digital He is aware that, so far, there is no negotiation between the two directives for the player to change the red and white stripes for the blue and white stripes.

A source mentioned to this portal that the Sacred Flock wants to keep behind the wheel, who was important in obtaining the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 for the Tri Sub-23 and that is part of the generational change process of the Mexican team.

Chivas seeks to retain Alexis Vega for 2022. Imago7

In the same way, they mentioned that the goal of the footballer is to emigrate to Europe and this could become a reality at the end of next year, when the Qatar 2022 World Cup and that will take place in December.

The footballer has not started talks with the leadership to renew his contract, which ends at the end of next year.

The relationship between the directive that heads Ricardo Peláez Y Alexis vega it is good, they are in constant talks, but they still have not reached an agreement to extend the bond between both parties.

If Chivas do not close the renewal of the player, he could close an agreement with any club as of July of next year and which is allowed by the FIFA regulations.