Christian Vázquez and Red Sox problems for playing in PR

The Boston Red Sox starting catcher, Christian Vázquez, joined the Santurce Crabbers of the Winter league in his native Puerto Rico (LBPRC). He made his debut at first base rather than catcher last Wednesday and went 4-0 on offense.

Vázquez had last played winter ball since the 2016-17 season. Having appeared in 138 games in 2021, his offensive production dropped dramatically from his previous two years, hitting .258 / .308 / .352. The idea of ​​using the offseason to rest and build around 2022 seemed likely.

Instead, according to a Major League Baseball source, Vazquez felt his best way to start the next Spring Trining was to play winter ball. It is unknown if the Red Sox agreed. with the decision of its recipient. But given the work stoppage, the teams are unable to contact their players, so Vazquez was in a position to make the decision without the involvement of the Red Sox.

Vazquez made the decision to play winter baseball precisely at a time when his future with the Red Sox is in doubt. The Patirrojos waited until about an hour before the deadline before exercising Vázquez’s $ 7 million option for 2022. He will be a free agent after next season.

In other words, Vazquez is preparing for 2022 with his eyes wide open to the possibility of those led by Alex Cora leaving him after the season, or perhaps on the trade deadline before his contract expires.