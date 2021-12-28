Comunicaciones kicks out the Municipal in Guatemala and will play the final against Malacateco!

2021-12-27

Communications, directed by the Uruguayan technician Willy Coito, he eliminated his archrival Municipal and will face Malacateco in the final of the tournament Opening-2021 of football Guatemala and they go for their double, this after winning the Concacaf League to the Motagua from Honduras. The capital Communications Y Municipal, the two most popular teams in the country, drew goalless on Thursday in the first leg and this Sunday they held the semi-final rematch duel in the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium, in the center of Guatemala city. The “Creams” of Communications, acting as locals, they proposed most of the actions but without specifying annotation against the “Reds”, led by the former international striker Jose Saturnino Cardozo in his first experience as a technician in Central America.

Municipal had the opportunity to qualify at minute 77 when a penalty was scored for one hand in the large Communications area. However, the steering wheel Rudy barrientos he missed his shot. No goals on the aggregate scoreboard, Communications advanced to the finals by finishing second in the regular season, above Municipal (third). The other finalist, Malacateco, led by the Mexican coach Roberto Hernandez, he got his pass by dropping off the Ancient, winner of the first phase of the tournament.