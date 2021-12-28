Controversy in Colombia for the election of J Balvin as Afro-Latin artist of the year | Outside of Soccer

A controversy broke out this Monday in Colombia because J Balvin was chosen as “Afro-Latino artist of the year” at the US African Entertainment Awards (Aeausa, for its acronym in English) and thanked the recognition, something that was criticized by colleagues who considered him a “misplaced”.

“AFRICAN ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC AWARDS. Thank you,” wrote Balvin on his Instagram account. Colombian singer Goyo, vocalist and leader of ChocQuibTown, a group recognized for being a forerunner of black culture and Pacific rhythms, wrote about the recognition of Balvin on her Twitter account: “If you want to know my opinion: I believe more in the Grammys than on this shit. “

If you want to know my opinion: I believe more in the Grammys than in this shit.

And I’m going to sleep because they start to tell me resentful. How scary 💔 https://t.co/QVcYMdGLJK – 👑🖤✊🏾 Goyo (@GOYOCQT) December 27, 2021

In the same vein, the singer Mabiland manifested herself, who described the singer from Medellín as a “displaced and appropriating white Latino man.” “How far are you willing to go to get recognition? Nea no more! Enough of this shit. (…) Someone on your team must tell you to stop now, this is insane, it is good that one may want to go out there appropriating shit and hoping that nothing happens. What rubbish all this, “the artist wrote to Balvin on Twitter.

White Latino man Misplaced and appropriating, you Jose @JBALVIN, with you I speak, how far are you willing to go to obtain recognition? Nea no more! Enough of this shit. https://t.co/Lk7XMRwrHC – Mabiland (@Mabiland) December 27, 2021

Apologies

This controversy happens after the Colombian artist had to apologize last October after criticism for machismo and racism caused by the video clip of “Perra”, in which two black dancers appear as if they were pets and which has already been withdrawn from official channels. “First I want to offer my apologies to all the people who were offended, especially women and the black community,” the singer then said in a video on his Instagram account.

The video for “Perra”, in which he collaborates with the Dominican Tokischa, even provoked a scolding from his mother, Alba Mery, who assured that this song was not from the “Josesito” that she knew. Likewise, the “Niño de Medellín” was involved in another controversy this year after he called not to attend the Grammys since, as he said, “they do not value us (urban musicians), but they need us.”

Puerto Rican René Pérez, known as Residente, criticized his words as a contempt for new talents who were nominated for the first time and compared his music to “a cart of hot dogs.” “Your music is like a hot dog cart, which many people or almost everyone may like. But when those people want to eat well, they go to a restaurant and that restaurant is the one that earns Michelin stars. “Resident assured.

EFE