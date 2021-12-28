Could the Simpsons predict another lockdown in 2022?

While the series of The Simpsons has been characterized by predicting various events throughout history, such as the ‘flying pigs’ or the triumph of a presidential candidate, to mention a few, in their chapters they have made some mentions of what may happen in the next year. That is why below we leave you some of the predictions that The Simpsons have made for this 2022, although they may not be fulfilled.

Web Food

According to the series, in the sixth season, there is a chapter where the future was shown in which in addition to having cell phones, the protagonists could eat virtual holograms, which could be close, although not as they show it as is, already Let us remember that Facebook launched the Metaverse.

The final of the Soccer World Cup in Qatar 2022

One of the predictions that most excites sports fans is the final in Qatar, which according to the series, Brazil will be the winner after the confrontation with Spain, in which Brazil will receive help from the referees.

New confinement

One of the topics that is most interesting now is the health issue, due to the Coronavirus issue, of which The Simpsons predicted a new confinement in some countries, due to a new wave of infections, in which countries impose drastic measures.

Flying cars

There is no doubt that one of the questions that has lasted the most throughout the generations, due to cartoons and fictional films, is when there will be flying cars and The Simpsons have predicted that this event will finally take place in 2022.

Guns in America

One of the trending topics, due to the most recent accident starring actor Alec Baldwin in which he accidentally killed a person while filming a movie, has been gun law in the United States, which The Simpsons have predicted that by 2022 they will be banned. This after the aliens Kang and Kodos take the opportunity to supposedly invade the earth and destroy all the weapons.