COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to 266 in Puerto Rico

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased this Tuesday to 266, which translates to 83 more patients than those reported yesterday, the Health Department reported today.

Of all hospitalized patients, 193 are adults and 73 are pediatric patients.

The global number of hospitalizations reported today by the agency represents the highest number registered in this area since last September 18 when the number was at 259, according to the data portal of the professor in biostatistics at Harvard University, Rafael Irizarry.

The data on the increase in hospitalizations comes from the preliminary Health report, so it does not include details on how many patients are confined in an Intensive Care Unit and connected to an artificial respirator. The information will be published at noon with the daily data report issued by the agency.

Health too reported the death of an 82-year-old man who was not vaccinated and had pre-existing conditions. With this death, the accumulated total in this line increases to 3,292.

On the other hand, the agency reported, preliminarily, that the positivity rate increased to 23.13%, the highest percentage that has been reported in this line since the emergency began in March 2020.

The term “positivity rate” refers to the calculation between the number of tests performed and positive results by the molecular PCR test, which confirms the infection with SARS-CoV-2, in this case. Statistics are used to measure the level of transmission of a virus.

The average number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus, the positivity rate and the breakdown of hospitalizations will be revealed at noon with the daily Health data report.

The constant and unprecedented rise in the positivity rate is consistent with the thousands of people who have come in the past few days for a virus test after being in contact with people who tested positive or experienced similar symptoms to the virus.

Currently, a map made by the Department of Health to break down the percentage of confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 shows that all the towns on the island are in red (high) which translates to a percentage

Meanwhile, the map showing the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico is also shown in red, which implies that there is between a 90 to 100 percent incidence of community transmission of the virus on the island.

Map showing the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico. (Capture)

The statistics prompted Governor Pedro Pierluisi to issue several executive orders to add new restrictions to reinforce the vaccination mission, reduce infections in public and private spaces, as well as regulate the entry of travelers who do not comply with vaccination requirements.

The executive signed yesterday, for example, an executive order so that those establishments in which people remove their masks to consume food or beverages reduce their capacity to 50% of their capacity indoors and to 75% abroad.

The executive order will take effect as of next Thursday, December 30.