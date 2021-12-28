Covid: flights canceled by omicron around the world by the end of the year – More Regions – International

The omicron variant continues to wreak havoc on air travel around the world, with thousands of canceled flights since the weekend, and continues to set records in the number of infections; the latter, in countries such as Denmark, Greece or Iceland.

Europe is the region of the world that registers the most cases in the last seven days, with 2,901,073 (55 percent of the world total), and the highest number of deaths, with 24,287 in one week (53 percent of the total).

U.S It is also approaching another record of infections, with about 215,000 new cases on Sunday, an increase of 83 percent in 14 days; while the health authorities of New York warned about the hospitalizations of children under five years of age, who are not of the age to be vaccinated and who already account for half of the income in the city.

Meanwhile, Chinese airlines, such as China Eastern and Air China, canceled 2,000 flights this weekend, many of which passed through the city of Xi’an, where its 13 million inhabitants are confined, they are only allowed to leave home. once every three days to buy food and, from Monday, they can only drive around the city if they are essential workers.

Denmark and Iceland announced daily case records, as did Greece, which has already reimposed the mask outdoors and is going to close bars and restaurants at midnight, also limiting the number of tables.

In France, where on Saturday 100,000 new cases were exceeded for the first time in 24 hours since the start of the pandemic, the current health passport will be replaced by the vaccination passport, which means that it will be mandatory to be vaccinated (or cured of covid) and have received a booster dose to enter certain places.

The United States is also approaching another record for contaminations, with about 215,000 new cases Sunday, an 83 percent increase in 14 days. The New York health authorities warned of a rise in hospitalizations of children, half of them under five years old, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

The thousands of canceled flights are due to the advance of the omicron variant and bad weather.

Many companies had to quarantine pilots, flight attendants and other staff members who were exposed to COVID. For that reason Lufthansa, Delta and United Airlines had to cancel flights.

According to Flightaware, United Airlines canceled 439 flights on Friday, and about 10 percent of those scheduled on Saturday.

“The peak of omicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operations, “explained the US company, which said it is working to find solutions for affected passengers.

Delta Air Lines also canceled more than 300 flights on Saturday and 170 the day before, again according to Flightaware, which cites omicron as the main cause of cancellations, and occasionally adverse weather conditions.

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources” before coming to these cancellations, argued the airline. More than ten were also canceled

Alaska Airlines flights, whose employees said they had been “potentially exposed to the virus” and announced their decision to self-quarantine.

Snowfall and heavy rains also cause flight cancellations

Weather conditions contributed to flight suppressions. In the western United States, snow storms and sharp drops in temperatures were forecast, further complicating an already chaotic situation.

“The abnormally cold and wet conditions in the Pacific will result in prolonged periods of snowfall and rain,” noted the US National Weather Service (NWS).

The chinese airlines they were responsible for most of the cancellations.

Almost 2,000 flights have been canceled and another 2,700 accumulate delays this Monday, hundreds of them with origin or destination in China airports, whose authorities have not indicated if it is due to the application of new sanitary control measures or revealed other reasons for the moment.

Of the airlines, the two most affected are China Eastern, with 400 canceled operations and 62 delays, and Air China, which has canceled 193 flights and has another 23 delayed, followed by Skywest, Lion Air and United. Also Chinese Shenzhen Airlines has suspended 72 operations and accumulates delays in 17.

In cancellations according to destination, the first place is occupied by flights to the Beijing Capital airport (71), followed by those from Jakarta (70), the United States from Seattle-Tacoma (58), the one from Shanghai Pudong (45), Shenzhen (43), Kunming (41) and Nanjing (40).

Between China Eastern and Air China alone, they canceled more than 2,000 flights.

All these cancellations constitute a blow to the long-awaited resumption of travel in the end of the year holidays, after a 2020 Christmas severely marked by the pandemic.

In the United States, according to estimates by the Automobile Association, more than 109 million people were expected to leave their immediate area by plane, train or car between December 23 and January 2, a 34 percent increase over last year.

The chinese city of Xi’an, where 13 million inhabitants are confined, announced this Sunday a “total” disinfection and tightened the restrictions, at the moment when the country registers its highest peak of infections in 21 months.

At sea, the covid has also impacted seasonal workers. The United States authorities were monitoring more than 60 cruise ships this Sunday, hit by cases of covid-19 while they were sailing in the country’s waters.

The Washington Post reported that several vessels were denied arrival at port at their scheduled destinations, such as the Carnival Freedom, returned from the Caribbean island of Bonaire, according to the US newspaper.

