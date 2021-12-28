Cristiano gave his shirt to Layún and signed it thanks to CH14

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.27.2021 16:59:00





Miguel Layún owns one of the most coveted t-shirts by footballers and fans, because in his collection he has that of Cristiano Ronaldo, same as the lusitano gave him when they faced and what it is even signed; that last fact is due to the influence of Chicharito Hernández. Tremendous history.

Layún boasted in social networks that He was able to recover his shirt that CR7 gave him, because he believed that he had lost it when he moved from home but finally he has it back in his possession, sharing with his followers the story of how you got it.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the shirt he gave to Layún

Through their social networks, Miguel Layún shared this piece from his collection, same as would have acquired last August 5, 2010 day when the America and Real Madrid were measured in a friendly at Candlestick Park and that the Merengues won 3-2.

In appearance, Layún waited at the end of the game and he asked Cristiano Ronaldo for his shirt, who had no problem giving it to him, so to this day He kept it intact, it’s still dirty.

THOSE ARE GIFTS! ???????????? Miguel Layún showed off his jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo on asocial networks. In a friendly match between America and Real Madrid, the Bug gave him his shirt and later, thanks to Chicharito Hernández, it could be signed ???? pic.twitter.com/zISVLLUeGr – Monumental Eagles (@AguilasMonu) December 27, 2021

“I’m happy because this shirt appeared that he had lost since moving in. I can finally breathe that it appeared. The story is of a America against Real Madrid, the Bug had been using the number nine, but that preseason already announced his change to the number seven so traditional that we know him “, Layún told on Instagram.

The best thing about the shirt is that has the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo, Well, years later, when Chicharito Hernandez arrived at Real Madrid, you asked CR7 to sign it for Layún, making it one of your most precious objects.

“All dirty, not washed and then my brother chicharrón who did me the favor of signing it for me. Great Christmas gift because the Bug’s shirt reappeared, “he said.