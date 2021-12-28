Cuban baseball player Omar Linares fulfills actor Enrique Molina’s wish to give to his son

Cuban baseball player Omar Linares fulfilled the actor’s wish in life Enrique Molina, just died from complications derived from Covid-19 and who wanted to give his son, the musician Pável Molina, an autographed t-shirt by the star athlete.

“A few months ago my father went to Omar Linares’s house to give me this gift for my birthday. They tell me that Omar Linares was not there that day, because he was in Japan. Today I wake up and I find these photos that have been sent to me from Cuba, ”says Pável on his Facebook profile, in which he shares several photos of the renowned Cuban player wearing one of his Cuba team uniform shirts signed with his name.

“With my father, now deceased, but with his dream fulfilled by this gift. Thanks always to Omar Linares for not failing my father And thanks to my eternal angel Enrique Molina for such a beautiful gift. The greatest of all my gifts from all my birthdays, “he adds in his emotional post.

Followers of the profile of the son of the popular Cuban actor, who died last September in Havana, at the age of 78, due to complications derived from Covid-19, still recognized the player’s gesture to fulfill Enrique Molina’s wish.

“There are no words to describe what one can feel when living these moments, a BEAUTIFUL gift from your DAD, and a wonderful gesture from that GREAT, OMAR LINARES.” “What a beautiful gift, even without your presence. And what a great gesture from Omar Linares to fulfill the dream of our Enrique Molina !!! Always in our heart! “I did not have the pleasure of meeting your father, but there is no Cuban who does not know that Enrique Molina was an exceptional man. In particular, I really enjoy it on TV and a gift like these is priceless ”, are some of the opinions of Internet users on the social network.

Pavel Molina, who lives in the United States, was a member of the Van Van Orchestra. During his father’s admission to the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine, he kept Cubans who followed the evolution of his father’s disease up-to-date on social networks, who died of complications derived from the coronavirus.

After the death of Enrique Molina, his son shared an emotional video in which the actor appears on the truck that he handles and shows his satisfaction.

“Of all the videos my dad has, including movies, novels and whatever, this is the most beautiful video in the world. Dad in my truck,” Pavel wrote on Facebook at the time.