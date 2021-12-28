Cúcuta: those arrested for an attack at the airport would be dissidents – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

Sources close to the investigation carried out by the explosions registered on December 14 in the vicinity of the Camilo Daza airport, in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, and that claimed the lives of two policemen and an alleged criminal, told EL TIEMPO that the Five people captured this Monday would be members of the dissidents of the 33rd front, commanded by ‘Jhon Mechas‘.

According to the investigation, the captured, three men and two women, were going to receive a payment of 120 million pesos for the terrorist action, whose objective was the Public Force aircraft that were on the runway.

According to the sources, the thread of the investigation focused on one of the captured, who was deprived of liberty in the Cúcuta prison, where he would have met a member of the 33rd front dissidents, who linked him to the group as wing “military to perpetrate terrorist activities,” said the sources consulted.

Similarly, according to the investigation, at least three of those captured were in Venezuela, where the ‘Jhon Mechas’ camp zone is located, “receiving training in the handling of explosives and intelligence activities.”

The displacements to Venezuela are part of the arsenal of evidence that will be presented to the authorities on Tuesday afternoon at the hearing to legalize the capture and indictment of charges.

On the morning of this Tuesday, the Police confirmed that through the Dijín and the Attorney General’s Office, five people were located and captured in Medellín, in the Jesús, Robledo Miramar and Brasilia neighborhoods, and in the Santa Helena district.

Those captured were transferred to Cúcuta, where the hearing will be held before a judge of guarantees. They will be charged with the crimes of terrorism, aggravated homicide, attempted homicide, as well as the illegal manufacture or carrying of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

On the day of the attack, anti-explosive technicians William Bareño Ardila and David Reyes Jiménez died, who, according to the first investigations, were killed because the cargo they were going to review, which was in a suitcase, had a remote control activation system.

